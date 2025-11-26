🚗 New Jersey has surpassed 250,000 registered electric vehicles.

New Jersey has seen more consistent growth in the number of registered electric vehicles statewide, reaching beyond a milestone of 250,000.

Using data from the state Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Census, the North Jersey Transportation Authority put together the top towns or cities for electric vehicle use — not including fleet vehicles.

Edison, Jersey City, South Brunswick, Monroe and Lakewood were the top five municipalities, according to the analysis by NJTPA.

Word-of-mouth driving EV interest among New Jersey consumers

Environment New Jersey Director Doug O'Malley says the word of mouth is starting to take off.

While most people still haven't driven one themselves, more New Jerseyans now personally know an electronic vehicle driver, which helps them consider it as an option for their next buy or lease, O’Malley said to New Jersey 101.5.

This year, some electric vehicle drivers hustled to get a $7,400 federal rebate that was allowed to expire in September.

EV charging port (Photo by Zaptec on Unsplash)

NJ EV rebates still available after federal incentive expires

But, there is still a state incentive available on new EV purchases, which has been under-publicized but remains very important, O'Malley said.

The Charge Up incentive provides $1,500 to eligible New Jersey residents for the purchase or lease of a new eligible EV.

“Charge Up+” incentive provides an additional $2,500 for income-qualifying applicants, for a total incentive of $4,000.

There's also up to $250 for an in-hom EV Charger incentive, for the purchase of a qualifying Level 2 charger. Applications are available online.

The program will be critical for the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Mike Sherrill to maintain, O’Malley said.

EV charging access and infrastructure remain NJ’s biggest challenge

On the infrastructure side, the number of public electric-charging stations still has a ways to go.

Federal data says there are 1,300 registered public EV charging stations in New Jersey, 3,000 level 2 ports, and over 1,100 fast charging ports, O'Malley said.

He points out it’s impossible to have a personal gas station for gasoline-powered vehicles, but it’s very easy to have a home EV charging station.

"Access to home charging makes getting an EV a 'no brainer,'" O'Malley said, since you can charge it overnight at the least expensive time of the day, in your garage or driveway which means nearly instant cost savings.

He said the issue is still to make charging accessible for residents of apartment and condo complexes, where personal charging stations present more of a challenge.

While it should be as easy to find an EV charging station as it is to find a gas station or convenience store – New Jersey is not quite there, yet, but making progress.

