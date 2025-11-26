☑️ Reward for triple fatal shooting info in Newark’s South Ward doubled to $20,000M

NEWARK — Newark’s South Ward is drowning in grief and fury as the search intensifies for whoever opened fire and took the lives of three young people, including a 10-year-old boy who never had a chance to grow up, and a 19-year-old who fought for his life for five agonizing days.

The young boy's brother, meanwhile, remains hospitalized after also getting shot.

The reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for a triple fatal shooting has doubled.

A 10-year-old’s life stolen in an instant

The shooting erupted on Nov. 15 on Chancellor Avenue, leaving five people bleeding in the street.

Jordan Rivera, just 10 years old, was pronounced dead that night at University Hospital.

His 11-year-old brother is still recovering in the hospital.

Also killed was 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and 19-year-old Masi Rogers, who clung to life until Nov. 20 before succumbing to his wounds. His visitation and Janazah prayer will take place Saturday at Islamic Burial Services on Roseville Avenue.

Reward doubled: Someone knows who did this

Essex County Crimestoppers has doubled the reward to $20,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made anonymously at 877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432)

Martin did not have any new information on Wednesday about the case regarding arrests or possible suspects.

Shell casings on a sidewalk along Chancellor Avenue in Newark following a shooting Nov. 15, 2025 Shell casings on a sidewalk along Chancellor Avenue in Newark following a shooting Nov. 15, 2025 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

Janazah prayer and remembrance scheduled

Rivera's 11-year-old brother continues to recover from his injury in a hospital. Sheppard Miller, 60, has been released, according to Martin.

Visitation for Rogers is scheduled for Saturday at Islamic Burial Services on Roseville Avenue in Newark from 11 a.m. - 12 noon followed by Janazah prayer from noon-12:15 p.m.

