A popular discount grocery store chain is closing dozens of underperforming stores across the country, including several in New Jersey.

Grocery Outlet has announced it is closing 36 stores, or about 6% of its locations, following dismal fourth-quarter results. 24 of those stores are on the East Coast.

President and CEO Jason Potter said on a Wednesday earnings call that the closures are for several reasons, including that the chain's "value perception had eroded," meaning fewer people saw the chain as the bargain destination it once was.

6 Grocery Outlet Stores Closing in New Jersey

Grocery Outlet says six stores in New Jersey will be closing, including five in South Jersey:

Delran, Route 130

Gibbstown, Harmony Road

Hazlet, Route 35

Mays Landing, Black Horse Pike/Hamilton Commons

Rio Grande, Route 9

Sicklerville, Berlin-Cross Keys Road

Mays Landing Store to Close March 21

The operators of the Mays Landing store took to Facebook Thursday night to share the news with their customers. Their post read, in part,

Unfortunately, the Mays Landing store is among the locations impacted by this decision. While this news is deeply disappointing, we remain profoundly grateful for the opportunity we have had to serve this community.

They reported that their last day in business would be March 21.

That Mays Landing location had been open for less than two years. We shared the news back in January 2024 that Grocery Outlet would be moving into the Hamilton Commons Shopping Center on the Black Horse Pike, replacing the former Lane Bryant store.

That spot put them in a highly competitive location with Acme, Aldi, ShopRite, Target, and Walmart all within a few miles.

The company says three stores in the Philadelphia region will close, along with eight in Maryland, six in Ohio, and nine in California.

Once these stores close, the company will still have more than 500 locations nationwide. About 150 stores will be remodeled this year, and dozens of new locations are expected to open.

