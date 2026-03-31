Iconic Somers Point, NJ, Seafood Restaurant Not Closing Or Selling

An unfounded rumor has persisted long enough that the ownership has decided to publicly address it tonight.

The Crab Trap In Somers Point, New Jersey

ANNOUNCEMENT! WE HAVE NOT SOLD! WE ARE NOT CLOSING! SPREAD THE WORD! wrote The Crab Trap.

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Posted the following on their Facebook Page during the late 5:00 p.m. hour on Friday. March 27, 2026 (see directly above).

We Ate At The Crab Trap Earlier Today

I took my twin brother Don for lunch today.

Our meal was fantastic (as usual) and our server (Stacy) was outstanding.

Here is My Meal From Today

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My Meal Consisted Of …

Crab Bisque Soup

Au gratin potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

I took the fabulous mini crab bites home for dinner.

Here Is Don Hurley’s Meal From Today

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Don loves the stuffed flounder with crab meat, along with stewed tomatoes and potatoes.

Have You Noticed

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We are living in times whereby unfounded rumors spread like wildfire.

For example, the legendary Cathy Burke, owner if the iconic Atlantic City Irish Pub has been at the receiving and of nasty rumors that she is closing or selling.

Those rumors have also continued to persist. Let me make this perfectly clear as well… The Irish pub is not closing and it’s not for sale.

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The Crab Trap Photo Gallery

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Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley