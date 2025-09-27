New Jersey Candidate For Governor Is Facing Scandalous Allegations

The race for Governor of New Jersey allegedly started with Democrat Mikie Sherrill leading Jack Ciattarelli by 20 points.

Many (myself included) felt that this was an outlier poll, yet, it was the starting point.

The last two polls are 47 percent to 46 percent (National Research Survey) with Ciattarelli in the lead and a 46 to 46 tie (Emerson College poll).

It represents a dramatic shift in the polls, with both of these polls taken prior to any impact from an explosive United States Naval Academy scandal about Sherrill that has broken out this week.

Make no mistake about it, there is a United States Naval Academy cheating scandal involving candidate Mikie Sherrill that has rocked the New Jersey race for Governor.

Apparently, 11 Percent Of New Jersey Voters Remain Undecided

Typically, undecided voters break to the challenger. With Democrats holding power for the past 8 years (Governor Phil Murphy), this favors Ciattarelli.

United States Naval Academy Cheating Scandal

The following facts about Mikie Sherrill are not in dispute:

There was a cheating scandal at the United States Naval Academy from 1992-1994.

There is irrefutable evidence that Sherrill’s name is not included in the 1994 U.S. Naval Academy Commencement Ceremony program,

Mikie Sherrill was formally punished for her role in the scandal.

Mikie Sherrill was not permitted to walk with her graduating class.

Sherrill will not permit the public release of records that are available to clear-up this matter once and for all.

Only Sherrill can approve the public release of these records. Why won’t Sherrill approve the release of available documents.

The only conclusion that I can arrive at is that the release of the documents would be worse for Sherrill … then the fallout that will continue to unfold through Electuin Day regarding her refusal to do so. What an unpleasant set of choices.

The Following Documents Are Available If Sherrill Will Approve Their Release

Naval Inspector General Report (1993-1994).

Honor Board Proceedings and Transcripts.

Disciplinary Action Records

Academic Transcripts and Conduct Rolls.

NCIS Investigation Files.

The NCIS report titled "Interim Report for Briefing of Superintendent"

All records that mention Rebecca Michelle Sherrill.

About The Cheating Scandal, Jack Ciattarelli Said:

Ciattarelli recently told David Wildstein and The New Jersey Globe:

Today's admission by Congresswoman Sherrill that she was implicated in, and punished for, her involvement in the largest cheating and honor code scandal in the history of the United States Navy is both stunning and deeply disturbing," Arpert stated. "For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment. The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency, said Ciattarelli.

NOTE: Sherrill thus far has only said that she refused to report classmates who had been involved in the cheating scandal.

It’s hard to believe that this answer will hold-up as sufficient.

Mikie Sherrill & Her Stock Market Trading Success

News of Sherrill and the United States Naval Academy scandal comes after previous questions about alleged millions of dollars made by Sherrill in the stock market … allegedly made during her time as a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Numerous allegations report that Cheryl made as much as $7 million in stock trades, while serving in Congress.

Sherrill has not been transparent about this situation, either.

SOURCES: David Wildstein — New Jersey Glove & public release by Jack Ciattarelli campaign.

