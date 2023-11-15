These are the 50 best public high schools for sports in NJ
As a father whose 18-year-old chose an expensive out-of-state school, I could have really been a fan of an athletic scholarship. Parents of student-athletes who hear the magic words “free ride” must have the weight of the world taken off their shoulders.
Of course high schools with great sports programs should never be considered important only for scholarships. Even if a student doesn’t participate in collegiate sports, a great sports program can make high school a much more fulfilling and character-building experience just like theater, music, etc.
How good is your kid’s high school when it comes to the sports program they offer? The analytics site Niche.comhas put out their annual ranking of the top public high schools for sports in New Jersey.
The rankings were pieced together through data compiled from U.S. Department of Education along with millions of questionnaire reviews by New Jersey parents and students and ones from other states.
They looked not only at championships won but at how many sports are offered, boys and girls participation, total school enrollment, etc.
Of their pick for the Top 50 public high schools for strong sports programs, 8 of them received an A+.
For the third year in a row Ramapo High School (Bergen County) was first place. That school offers 30 sports with, as nj.com describes it, “a championship pedigree in almost all of them.”
Take a look at what Niche.com says are the 50 best public high schools in New Jersey for sports.
50. Delsea High School
Franklinville, Gloucester County
49. Colts Neck High School
Colts Neck, Monmouth County
48. Washington Township High School
Sewell, Gloucester County
47. Kearny High School
Kearny, Hudson County
46. Eastern Regional High School
Voorhees, Camden County
45. Phillipsburg High School
Phillipsburg, Warren County
44. Manalapan High School
Englishtown, Monmouth County
43. Southern Regional High School
Manahawkin, Ocean County
42. Parsippany Hills High School
Morris Plains, Morris County
41. Mount Olive High School
Flanders, Morris County
40. Cranford High School
Cranford, Union County
39. Old Bridge High School
Old Bridge, Middlesex County
38. Hopewell Valley High School
Pennington, Mercer County
37. Rancocas Valley High School
Mount Holly, Burlington County
36. Chatham High School
Chatham, Morris County
35. Ocean City High School
Ocean City, Cape May County
34. South Brunswick High School
South Brunswick, Middlesex County
33. Shore Regional High School
West Long Branch, Monmouth County
32. South Plainfield High School
South Plainfield, Middlesex County
31. Morris Knolls High School
Denville, Morris County
30. Westwood High School
Washington Township, Bergen County
29. Rutherford High School
Rutherford, Bergen County
28. North Hunterdon High School
Annandale, Hunterdon County
27. Pascack Valley High School
Hillsdale, Bergen County
26. Lacey Township High School
Lanoka Harbor, Ocean County
25. West Morris Central High School
Chester, Morris County
24. Toms River North High School
Toms River, Ocean County
23. Moorestown High School
Moorestown, Burlington County
22. Winslow High School
Winslow, Camden County
21. Delran High School
Delran, Burlington County
20. Manasquan High School
Manasquan, Monmouth County
19. Passaic Valley High
Little Falls, Passaic County
18. Old Tappan High School
Old Tappan, Bergen County
17. Wall High School
Wall, Monmouth County
16. Cherokee High School
Marlton, Burlington County
15. Shawnee High School
Medford, Burlington County
14. Wayne Valley High
Wayne, Passaic County
13. West Essex High School
North Caldwell, Essex County
12. River Dell Regional High School
Oradell, Bergen County
11. Ridge High School
Basking Ridge, Somerset County
10. Jackson Memorial High School
Jackson, Ocean County
9. Summit High School
Summit, Union County
8. Middletown South High School
Middletown, Monmouth County
7. Haddonfield High School
Haddonfield, Camden County
6. Ridgewood High School
Ridgewood, Bergen County
5. Northern Highlands Regional High School
Allendale, Bergen County
4. Wayne Hills High School
Wayne, Passaic County
3. Cedar Creek High School
Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County
2. Westfield High School
Westfield, Union County
1. Ramapo High School
Franklin Lakes, Bergen County
