EVESHAM — The driver of a truck involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 73 earlier this month will not be criminally charged.

Brandon Braciszewski, 18, of Marlton was behind the wheel of a truck that made an illegal left turn from Dutch Road onto the busy road in Evehsam on Nov. 4, police said. The truck crossed the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes.

As the truck entered the southbound lanes, it was hit by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle's rider, Tyler Ciabattoni, 19, of Marlton, was killed in the crash. Braciszewski and his 15-year-old sister who was in the passenger seat were uninjured.

Braciszewski was charged on Tuesday with motor vehicle violations including reckless driving, improper turn, improper use of a divided highway, and failure to yield. Those charges will be handled in municipal court.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office decided that Braciszewski should not face any criminal charges for the fatal crash, police said.

Ciabattoni is survived by his two parents and had three siblings, according to his obituary. He played football and lacrosse for Cherokee High School and graduated in 2022.

"Tyler was hard working and eager to learn as he was working full-time in construction and part-time valeting cars. He loved riding his motorcycle and anything to do with cars," the obituary said.

The day after the crash, the Evesham police said it extended its "deepest sympathies" to Ciabattoni's family and friends.

