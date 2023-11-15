2 drug users die while 3 more overdose in NJ motel room

🚨 The five were found in one room at the motel on Route 46

🚨 Naloxone (Narcan) was used to try to revive the group

FORT LEE — Two people are dead after five overdose victims were found inside a hotel room Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Lee police were called to the Skyview Motel on eastbound Bergen Boulevard (Route 46) around 1:40 p.m. and found the group drifting in and out of consciousness, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The officers gave them medical attention including the use of naloxone (Narcan).

Two of the individuals were pronounced dead in the room while the other three were hospitalized. Musella did not disclose their identities pending notification of family.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Here's a look at what might attract them to your property should one be sighted in your area. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2023 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2023 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, and exclusive sensory sessions.

More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant