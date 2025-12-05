Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 30 children who were reported missing since the beginning of November.

Among those missing are several kids who are considered to be endangered and several who are 12 years of age or younger.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you can call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS.

And here's a reminder: as common as cameras are, do you have current, high-quality pictures of your children? While many will answer yes, that's not always the case. Take a moment to make sure you have pictures, should you ever need them.

Missing Philadelphia Kids - November, 2025

Chloe Combs

Chloe Combs

Chloe Combs, who is 14, was last seen at around 9 PM on November 28th, leaving her grandmother's home on the 5700 block of North 7th Street.

She is 5' 2", 109 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, a red hoodie, and black Adidas sneakers.

Layla "Lay" Aponte

Layla "Lay" Aponte

Layla "Lay" Aponte, a 12-year-old Hispanic female, was last seen on November 27th by family members at approximately 10 AM at her home on the 1200 block of E. Pike Street.

Police say she is known to frequent the area of 7th and 8th Streets near Erie Avenue. She may also be in the vicinity of 2500 S. 67th Street or the 2500 block of Bonnaffon Street.

Layla is 5' 2", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keyira Wilson

Keyira Wilson

Philadelphia Police are looking for 16-year-old Keyira Wilson and her 2-year-old daughter, Blesen. Keyira was last seen at around 11 PM on November 25th on the 5300 block of Ridge Ave.

She is 5' 6" and 160 pounds.

Endangered: Jahmir Triggs-Cooper

Jahmir Triggs-Cooper

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jahmir Triggs-Cooper, who they consider to be endangered.

He was last seen between 5:30 and 6 PM on November 27th on the 2000 block of E. Somerset St.

He is 5' 4", 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and grey/white New Balance shoes. Police say he rides SEPTA trains.

Vanessa Valentin

Vanessa Valentin

15-year-old Vanessa Valentin was last seen on the evening of November 24th on the 1700 block of Bridge St.

She is 5' tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, red/black braids, navy or black clothing, purple Crocs, and a red backpack.

Lailaa McKenzie

Lailaa McKenzie

12-year-old Lailaa McKenzie was last seen by her mother at around 1 AM on November 8th at her home on the 5800 block of Jane St.

She is 5' 5", 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Jennavicia Benavides

Jennavicia Benavides

Jennavicia Benavides was last seen at around 5 PM on November 20th on the 5800 block of Knox St.

She is described as 15 years old, 5' 7", and 135 pounds.

Endangered: Dasani Watson

Dasani Watson

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Dasani Watson, who they say is endangered.

She was last seen on November 23rd on the 2100 block of North Broad St.

She is 5' 4" and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and pink Crocs.

Michael Young

Michael Young

Philly Police continue to search for 9-year-old Michael Young, last seen on November 21st on the 6500 block of Greenway Ave.

He is 4' 6", 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and gray hooded sweatshirt.

Ameer Barber

Ameer Barber

Ameer Barber, age 10, was last seen on November 21st on the 6300 block of Wheeler St.

He is 4' tall, 90 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anaiya Porter

Anaiya Porter

Anaiya Porter, age 17, was last seen on November 22nd on the 500 block of Gilham St.

Police say she is 5' 3", 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long brown jacket, a brown sweater with sunflowers, and a black skirt.

Yivanny Martinez

Yivanny Martinez

Yivanny Martinez went missing on the morning of November 19th from the 3100 block of Unruh Ave.

She is 17 years old, 5' 6", 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing beige Ugg boots, grey sweatpants, a sweater, with a large black/grey tote bag.

Makhi James

Makhi James

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help locating 17-year-old Makhi James.

Makhi was last seen between 3 and 4 AM on November 14th on the 100 block of W. Albanus St. He left in a silver 2017 Nissan Maxima with dark-tinted windows, black rims, and an unknown temporary license plate.

He is 5' 10" and 150 pounds.

Kalise Gordon

Kalise Gordon

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Kalise Gordon, last seen on the afternoon of November 17th on the 1600 block of N. 15th St.

She is 5' 3", 115 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and she was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Madison Gladden

Madison Gladden

Madison Gladden, 15, was last seen at 9 AM on November 14th on the 3500 block of Mercer St.

She is 4' 10", 105 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and wearing a black hoodie and black joggers.

Zyion Hunter

Zyion Hunter

17-year-old Zyion Hunter was last seen at about 10:30 on the morning of November 10th at her home on the 1500 block of W. Courtland St.

She is 5' 8", 120 pounds, with a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red top, black pants, and carrying a pink book bag.

Police say she may be in the Norristown area.

Bryce Hawthorne

Bryce Hawthorne

12-year-old Bryce Hawthorne was last seen at 7:15 AM on November 14th when he left his home on the 2300 block of N. Hancock St. to go to school.

He is 5' 4", 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with a white "Morrison" school logo, black pants, and a black coat. He may also be wearing a black Timberland hoodie or a Morrison school sweatshirt. Police say he may be in the Olney area near his school.

Shair White

Shair White

17-year-old Shair White, missing from the 200 block of E. Bringhurst St., was last seen at 6:30 AM on November 14th.

He is 5' 7" and 165 pounds.

Israel Fernandez

Israel Fernandez

Israel Fernandez was last seen on November 13th in the area of 1800 S. 22nd Street.

He is 5' 2", 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Nike backpack, a black hoodie with purple graphics on the front, a green collared shirt underneath, black pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Cloe Stockton-Thomas

Cloe Stockton-Thomas

Cloe Stockton-Thomas was last seen at 6 AM on November 12th on the 1800 block of W. Thompson St.

She is 13 years old, 5' 7", 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a diamond stud nose piercing, and glasses. She may be carrying a pink North Face backpack.

Zahirah "Zahi" Acosta

Zahirah "Zahi" Acosta

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Zahirah Acosta.

Zahirah was last seen at midnight on November 5th on the 2600 block of N. 7th Street. She is known to frequent the area of the 3100 block of F Street.

She is 5' 3", 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Essentials hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white/black Jordan sneakers, and a hoop nose piercing on the right side.

Cianni Simmons

Cianni Simmons

Cianni Simmons was last seen at 10 PM on November 10th on the 1600 block of North 15th St.

She is 16 years old, 5' 6", and 125 pounds.

Leilani Oconnell-Calderon

Leilani Oconnell-Calderon

14-year-old Leilani Oconnell-Calderon was reported missing on November 7th. At about 7 AM, she was dropped off at Northeast High School by her mother, but was not at dismissal at around 2:45 PM.

She is 5' 4" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Leilani was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, tan pants, a black hoodie, and white sneakers.

Savannah Green

Savannah Green

16-year-old Savannah Green is 5' 3", 160 pounds, and was reported missing from the 600 block of Lindley Ave. by her mother. She was last seen on November 7th at 7 AM before leaving for school.

Saafir Thomas-Stephens

Saafir Thomas-Stephens

Saafir Thomas-Stephens was last seen at 1 AM on November 3rd on the 1000 block of Diamond St.

He is 17, 5' 6", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Eladio Barbosa

Eladio Barbosa

12-year-old Eladio Barbosa was last seen at 3:30 on the afternoon of November 6th on the 3100 block of Custer St. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

Xavier Littlejohn

Xavier Littlejohn

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Xavier Littlejohn.

Xavier was last seen at 3:33 PM on November 3rd on the 600 block of W. Huntingdon St. Police say he frequents the Kensington Ave. area and South Philadelphia.

He is 5' 8", 250 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair, and was wearing all black clothing with a black Nike bookbag.

Endangered: Nevaeh Knightly

Nevaeh Knightly

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Nevaeh Knightly, who they consider to be endangered.

Nevaeh was last seen at 3:30 PM on November 6th on the 2400 block of Grays Ferry Ave. She frequents playgrounds at 26th & Pine, 21st & Catharine, 26th & Moore Sts., and the YMCA at 18th & Christian St.

She is 4' 10", 130 pounds, with long black hair with braids and blonde curls, and was wearing a brown jacket, red pants, red t-shirt, and black & white Nike sneakers.

Jahnaye Lewis

Jahnaye Lewis

17-year-old Jahnaye Lewis was last seen on November 4th on the 2400 block of N. 18th St.

She is 5' 1", 120 pounds, and last seen wearing a pink shirt & blue jeans.

Kylen Hawkins

Kylen Hawkins

Kylen Hawkins, 16, was last seen at 10:45 AM on November 3rd on the 900 block of McPherson St. Police say he left on his electric bike, which was located at a Liberty Gas Station located at 8244 Lowber Street.

Kylen is 6' 11", 145 pounds, and was wearing a grey sweatsuit with a white t-shirt underneath.