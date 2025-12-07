A New Jersey man has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman on a flight to Philadelphia last year.

In federal court on Wednesday, 41-year-old Vernon Baker of Linden pleaded guilty to a charge of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

Creepy In-flight Assault

As detailed in court filings, on October 30th, 2024, aboard a commercial flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, Baker made sexual advances toward a female passenger sitting next to him.

Authorities say that after the victim refused his advances, Baker took out his penis and forcibly tried to get the victim to touch him. He then grabbed her breast over her clothing and untied her pants.

Traumatized and shaken, the woman rushed to the back of the cabin, where she reported this assault to flight attendants.

Sentencing Details

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3rd and faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Josh Davison and Special Assistant United States Attorney Meagan Gordon.

