Authorities in Berlin, Camden County, say a 27-year-old man was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 5 AM on Route 30/White Horse Pike at South Franklin Avenue.

According to the Berlin Police Department, an investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback being driven by 47-year-old Susan Jewell was traveling eastbound on Route 30 approaching South Franklin Avenue while a pedalcyclist, 27-year-old Nicholas Krier, was going northbound on Franklin approaching Route 30.

Police say as Krier attempted to cross the White Horse Pike, he was struck by the Subaru.

Jewell immediately stopped and remained at the scene, however, Krier died from his injuries.

Police say a witness who observed the crash reported to them that Jewell had a green signal when she went through the intersection.

Any other witnesses to this accident are asked to contact Sgt. Arthur Knapp of the Berlin Police Department at (856) 807-1035.

The crash remains under investigation.