Study says NJ is the third safest state for drivers

New Jersey has a lot going for it and safety is at the top of the list; a new study says that New Jersey is the third safest state to drive in.

The report, issued by a personal injury law firm, Baderscott.com, analyzed 50 states' car accident fatality rates per 100,000 residents to determine which states are safest and most dangerous to drive in.

New Jersey is the 3rd safest, with a death rate of 7 per 100,000 people.

The findings echo the results of previous research that also showed we’re the third safest state for driving.

The state’s success in ensuring driver safety can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, New Jersey has stringent laws against distracted driving, particularly the use of handheld devices behind the wheel. The state’s enforcement of these laws, coupled with educational campaigns, has significantly reduced the number of accidents caused by distracted driving.

Moreover, New Jersey’s seat belt usage is among the highest in the nation, thanks to the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety actively promotes the use of seat belts among all passengers, which has been shown to save lives.

Another contributing factor is the state’s rigorous approach to driving under the influence (DUI). New Jersey imposes severe penalties for DUI offenses, including fines, license suspension, and imprisonment. These strict measures have led to a decrease in alcohol-related driving fatalities.

New Jersey also prioritizes pedestrian safety, with laws requiring drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. This focus on pedestrian rights further enhances the overall safety of New Jersey’s roads.

It may not seem like it when you’re getting cut off by a jerk doing 90 on the Parkway, but New Jersey really is a safe place to drive.

