Toms River is getting a new store: Bob’s Discount Furniture is opening their first Ocean County store there.

According to APP.com, the new store will be on Hooper Avenue at the site of a former Gelco furniture.

Bob’s is an American furniture retailer known for offering affordable and stylish home furnishings. Established in 1991 by Bob Kaufman, the company has grown to 160 stores across the United States. They now have 13 stores in New Jersey, with the closest one to Ocean County in Freehold.

Bob's Discount Furniture is known for budget-friendly prices.

The store offers furniture for every room in the house, including living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining room sets, and mattresses.

Bob's features signature furniture collections with a mix of traditional, contemporary, and transitional styles.

Bob’s has been honored by Forbes for Best Customer Service in 2024 in the Home & Furnishings category.

Forbes’ first-ever Best Customer Service list was judged using the following criteria: U.S. customer evaluations of Bob’s employee/customer interactions; the timing Bob’s took to provide the goods, services and processes associated with the products; and resolution of issues.

