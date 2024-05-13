NJ school district takes drastic action in response to black bear

⚫ South Orange police warn residents about a black bear sighting Monday

SOUTH ORANGE — Police in the Essex County town have warned residents about a black bear that was reported wandering through neighborhoods on Monday, prompting school officials in nearby districts to cancel outdoor activities as a precaution.

According to the South Orange Police Department’s Facebook page, the bruin was spotted in the area of Thorndon Street and Walton Avenue.

“If encountered, do not run, group together, and back away slowly facing the bear,” South Orange police warned.

If any residents see the bear, they are advised to call the South Orange Police Department at 973-763-3000 and report its location. Do not call if you saw the bear hours in the past.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials have also been contacted, the police said.

As a precaution, the South Orange-Maplewood school district canceled all outdoor activities, including open lunch at Columbia High School in Maplewood, as well as outdoor recess at all other schools, NJ.com reported.

