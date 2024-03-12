The longest continually operated arcade in the country is in NJ

Many of us growing up here in New Jersey spent many hours of our misspent youth in one or many arcades. Some of us remember those days when you had to leave your house to find games of amusement.

Lots of those arcades are a distant memory, yet some new ones have popped up in what could be called a nostalgic revival. One opened up in our town about two years ago next to a pizza place. and it always seems to be busy.

New Jersey has many historic venues, from battlefields to centuries-old homes to iconic performing arts halls. We are also home to the longest continually operated arcade in Dunellen.

The Break opened primarily as a pool hall back in 1973 and has grown into a world-famous family fun center. Generations of locals have hung out there, played there and made memories there on North Avenue for over 50 years now.

They've been home to the New Jersey pinball league for the past thirty years rotating in new machines regularly.

For years they were host to the East Coast Championship where as many as 500 people would come from around the world to compete in weekend-long tournaments.

Their legendary snack bar features their famous "Break Steak" sandwich and some pretty decent arcade fare.

It's yet another of the many iconic little out-of-the-way, not often-mentioned cool place to check out here in New Jersey.

