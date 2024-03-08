Only in New Jersey? Surprising fact about those PBA cards drivers have

If you ask a dozen people at a Jersey diner if anyone there has a PBA card, you'll probably hit about 50% depending on the diner location.

Everyone with a driver's license in New Jersey knows what a PBA card is and what it's used for. PBA stands for Police Benevolent Association, which is a police labor union. They give out cards as a perk of the job to family members, close friends, maybe politicians or members of the media.

They can be presented at a traffic stop and will usually get you off with a warning for minor infractions. It seems to be a local New Jersey, New York and maybe Philly phenomenon.

We talked about them on our show a few weeks ago and someone wrote in on the app chat that they're used in Florida as well. I wouldn't doubt that knowing how many law enforcement people from New York and New Jersey have second careers in the Sunshine State and the culture of our area can be found aplenty in some parts of Florida.

The cards usually have an expiration date on them, usually lasting about one year. However, some people have the gold-colored, metal "family" card that lasts forever. I got mine from my "cousin" John before he retired as a detective in a North Jersey town.

When I couldn't pass through the metal detector at Dallas/Ft. Worth Airport, the TSA agent finally figured out it was my family PBA card in my wallet. When I told her what it was, she was highly offended that such things existed.

They're known as "get out of jail free cards" to some people but their effectiveness is only good up to minor traffic offenses.

Is it fair to use one? Well, is it fair if a woman shows a little cleavage or cries at a traffic stop? That's not working for me. So, I say, whatever you got, use it.

A good rule of thumb is to be honest and courteous to the officer pulling you over and things will work out. And if that doesn't work, pull out your PBA card.

Don't know a cop to get one from? Yeah, you can find them for sale online.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

