Murphy just put another nail in the coffin of NJ’s business climate

Madman Murphy gave his budget address last week and unless you’re a real political watcher, you probably didn’t notice. There were no big taxes for individuals that came out of his budget.

Plan so hard-hit taxpaying New Jersey’s didn’t take much notice. We were already among the most heavily taxed citizens of any state in the country, so how could madman Murphy make it any worse?

Well, I’ll tell you. He's imposing a 2.5% tax on large companies doing business in the state to fund NJ Transit. Most of us don’t use NJ Transit, very few of us run major corporations.

We rank as one of the unfriendliest states in the country when it comes to business. Well, you don’t own a business maybe so why should you care. But perhaps you want to stay employed in the state or you would like to see your children and grandchildren graduate and find a steady job or a stable career here.

Corporations don’t come here or set up here or leave here and there are fewer employment opportunities for the future. We are also in the top 10 states with the least demand for tech workers.

Not many major corporations like to set up shop here because of the unfriendly business climate. Go to a city like Fort Worth Texas, or Miami Florida, and walk down one of the main streets and you’ll see building after building with the headquarters of major corporations. You certainly won’t see many of those here in New Jersey.

Not that it isn't a great place to live and work. The people are great. They’re highly educated and willing to work. But the state government insists on maintaining building and maintaining a bureaucracy and state government machine that requires so much money.

It’s like a giant beast with an unending appetite. An appetite for your money. We see in property taxes. We see it in sales taxes. We see it in a state income tax. We see it in fees and taxes up the Wazzu.

Madman Murphy doesn’t care. The next five generations of Murphys won’t have to work a day in their lives, and good for them.

Plus, in another year and a half, Murphy will be gone, and he doesn’t care what he’s left behind. He’ll probably be in some cabinet position or perhaps running for higher office in the federal government.

So, the next time a candidate comes along and says “If taxes are your issue this probably isn’t a state for you" like Murphy did perhaps you should think twice about pulling the lever for that person, regardless of your loyal party affiliation.

