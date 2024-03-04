You may remember Drea de Matteo as Chistopher's girlfriend Adrianna who got whacked on The Sopranos. There's a whole different kind of whacking going on with Drea now.

The actress has two kids and some other people she says depend on her, so she did what she had to do. She lost her Manhattan apartment in an explosion and fire and claims she was denied work due to her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In case you're not familiar with the site OnlyFans, it's a place where people show things and do things you don't usually see on the internet unless you pay. It's a way for individuals to have their own personal....well, porn site.

So, Drea wasn't exactly doing porn, but people are fascinated with seeing provocative and private pictures of celebrities. Even when they're 52 years old. She is in very good shape for any age and at 52 she's probably in the top 5 percentile.

De Matteo says she had $10 to her name but after putting her provocative pictures on OnlyFans she made enough money to pay off her mortgage in five minutes.

Guh fa huh! If I'm being honest, I like her point of view a bit more than her pictures. One of her posts on Instagram features her daughter Alabama with Presidential candidate RFK Jr. where she says:

"This is no longer about politics —if it were I’d keep my actors mouth shut..This is about humanity and 50% of this country has no clue what’s really been going on behind the facade of the White House..that circus is being run by a barrage of unelected officials most of you may not have heard of. Most of them have totalitarian tea around this time of the year to prepare for the next crisis to offer you a solution. None of them have your backs no matter how many social issues they capture your hearts with. All distractions keep you at war with each other and with yourselves. Democracy is dying before our eyes all by their design."

She also has a clothing line that she says is designed to "make freedom cool again". She's dated and had kids with musicians and rock stars, so putting a few naughty pics on Only Fans doesn't really seem to be a stretch.

It's probably her views on vaccine mandates and how the country is heading into the toilet, that's more offensive to her colleagues in show biz.

We should all look that good and 52 and have big enough balls to stick to our convictions and fight on, no matter what the cost.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

