Great NJ restaurant chain spreading across the state

New Jersey is home to a lot of great restaurants. We have our share of national chains but also plenty of independent places that have a very special place in each corner of the state.

There is a small local chain that is making its mark in the Garden State and their success is spreading throughout the state.

It's not a chain quite like these.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Tommy's Tavern & Tap was started in Sea Bright by the late Tommy Bonfiglio and his wife Yvette in 2015.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The Triple T Restaurant group has now expanded to nine locations throughout the state with another location to open next month in Cherry Hill.

On a recent visit to their Mt. Laurel location, we discovered they've figured out the right combination to make their restaurants a huge success.

Beside those two New Jersey locations, they've opened in Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, along with Staten Island and Newark, Delaware.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Their location in Mt. Laurel is the former location of a T.G.I. Fridays. The Cherry Hill store is a former Hullihan's that should be opened in March of this year.

Their winning formula is a sports bar atmosphere with three separate kitchens offering pizza, sushi and great American fare like burgers and wraps. They have 24 beers on tap and a creative selection of cocktails.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There is another locale restaurant chain with a similar formula that South Jersey residents are familiar with. That being PJ Whelihan's which has locations in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Tommy's Tavern and Tap has a similar but with a more upscale vibe. The service is great, and the atmosphere is lively and welcoming. Tommy's Tavern & Tap is a winner that will become a New Jersey staple for a long time to come.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom