Parent Accuses Ocean City, NJ School Board Pres. of Hostile Conduct

We have confirmed that Ocean City, New Jersey sending district parent Kelly Johnson has contacted the New Jersey Family Policy Center (NJFPC),

Johnson is in direct contact with Karyn White, an attorney with the Pacific Justice Institute, who is helping her with what they describe as “OCBOE President Kevin Barnes's appalling actions.”

They contend that:

At the district's Intermediate School Back to School Night, as Mrs. Johnson was handing out to parents outside of the school copies of the NJ Sex Ed standards and information on a parent's right to opt-out, OCBOE President Kevin Barnes approached Mrs. Johnson and began berating her in front of many parents who were present. Barnes repeatedly stated in a loud and aggressive voice that Mrs. Johnson was "hateful" and "spreading lies."

Johnson spoke at the October 17th public OCBOE meeting.

Johnson told the Board that she was "shocked when the President of our Board of Education approached me and started yelling that I was hateful and that I should stop spreading "hateful lies." Mrs. Johnson further asked the Board, "Why was our Board President so offended by a parent giving out information right from the Department of Education and the school's website? I believe that his aggressive and false comments contributed to the hateful posts that have been written about me on social media, said Johnson.

Johnson asked Barnes to apologize “for his unacceptable behavior.”

You can make your own judgment about this situation by viewing the exchange from the October 17, 2024 Ocean City Board of Education public meeting by using the link below:

https://youtu.be/RgWnPcMNnXI

The accusation made is at the time-stamp: 1:21:31

NOTE: Some of the language in the quote below is graphic in nature:

"It is appalling that a parent who merely sought to inform parents of what was being taught is told by a BOE member that she is a hater and does not belong. If the NJDOE is going to mandate teaching 6-year-olds words such as vagina, penis, clitoris, labia, and anus; teaching 11-year-olds how to masturbate; and teaching 8th graders how to have anal, oral, and vaginal sex, what pornography or abortion is, at a minimum the local BOE should do everything it can to keep parents informed and let them know of their right to opt-out,” said Karyn White, Esquire, from the Pacific Justice Institute.

SOURCE: Karyn White, Esquire, Pacific Justice Institute.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley