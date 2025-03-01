A Sicklerville man is facing charges after authorities say he was using a high-tech way of attempting to steal a vehicle — and what he was allegedly doing should concern anyone with a car that has a key fob.

The Winslow Township Police Department says last Sunday, February 23rd, their officers were called to 43 Hewitt Lane for a report of three men attempting to break into a vehicle. One of those men was said to be armed with a rifle.

According to authorities, two arriving officers saw a black Infiniti Q50 exiting the Hampton Gate development at a high rate of speed followed by a second vehicle, which cops believed was a lookout.

Officers attempted to stop the Infiniti but it fled, which turned into a short chase on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Atlantic City Expressway sign Atlantic City Expressway sign / Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media loading...

Once off of the Expressway, police say 28-year-old Tyrelle Clarke of Sicklerville attempted to flee on foot and he physically assaulted officers during a chase but was ultimately arrested.

Clarke was allegedly found in possession of a master key and a motor vehicle computer programming device, which allowed him to reprogram a generic key, enter a vehicle, start it, and drive away.

Clarke was charged with numerous offenses and was being held in Camden County Jail.

Protect your vehicle and its key fob

While a key fob is very convenient, it gives high-tech thieves an extremely easy way to steal your vehicle. Those that know what they are doing can clone your key fob's signal in a matter of seconds and they can drive away in your car without ever breaking a window or prying open a door.

Alert to anyone with a vehicle key fob - Photo: Canva Alert to anyone with a vehicle key fob - Photo: Canva loading...

There are some very simple things you can do to prevent this from happening...

Keeping your key fob near your front door or window at home can allow criminals to pick up its signal from the street. Keep your key fob in an interior room.

Never keep your vehicle's key fob inside that vehicle, even if it's parked in your locked garage at home.

Put your key fob in a Faraday bag, pouch, or box. These simple devices, which are readily available at stores and online, are lined with metal and prevent your fob's signal from traveling.

Get in the habit of using a Faraday pouch all the time. Keep this in mind: if someone sitting in a store parking lot is looking for key fob signals and you walk by, they can grab it and clone your car key while you're shopping. You'll come out and your car will be gone.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.