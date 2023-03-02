New report finds NJ is facing many possible threats this year

🚨 New Jersey could face multiple terror threats this year

🚨 A new report finds multiple groups, organizations and loners could suddenly strike

🚨 Members of the public are asked to help report suspicious activity

New Jersey could face a variety of different terrorist threats from different groups and organizations this year.

That’s the conclusion of a just-released New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Threat Assessment report.

According to Homeland Security Director Laurie Doran, homegrown violent extremists, white racially motivated extremists and cyber attacks pose the biggest risk to the Garden State for the rest of 2023.

The vigilantes carry out a security on the check point in Boryspil outside Kiev, Ukraine (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov) loading...

How is the report prepared?

The threat assessment report is put together based on incidents around the country for the past five years and an examination of the motivation.

She said the report helps to develop mitigation strategies and tactics for NJOHSP.

“We want to make people aware. As long as people are aware they can serve as the first line of defense for us as well. Law enforcement can’t, unfortunately, be everywhere," Doran said.

APTOPIX Manhattan Shooting (AP Photo) loading...

Lots of domestic threat actors

Doran said when it comes to domestic threat actors, authorities are monitoring the activities of pro-life and pro-choice abortion-related extremists as well as anarchists, anti-government Black separatists, militias and sovereign-citizen extremists.

She said investigators are now watching many hate groups that have started going online.

“A lot of them now are using mainstream and alternative social media platforms to coordinate their attacks, their sympathizers and spread information," she said.

She noted foreign terrorist organizations will likely pose a low threat to New Jersey this year but they remain dedicated to combating the United States and exploiting global events to encourage lone-wolf homegrown violent extremists.

stevanovicigor GettyImages stevanovicigor GettyImages loading...

Cyber threats are high on the list

Doran said the overall cyber threat to the Garden State remains high.

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell warns that ransomware will likely be a costly and impactful cyber threat, along with persistent targeting of user account credentials.

Anyone with concerns, suspicions, or information about any threat should contact local police or call 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ or email tips@njohsp.gov.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

