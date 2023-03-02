After home invasion, Lakewood, NJ cops catch suspect riding away on bicycle

LAKEWOOD — A man who forced a homeowner around her house to look for valuables was arrested while making his getaway on a bicycle Wednesday morning, police said.

Jesus Penuala, 20, first came to the front door of a house in the Woodlake Manor section around 8:30 a.m. but left when the 50-year-old homeowner confronted him, Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said. But he wasn't done yet.

As the woman closed the door, her dog ran outside. As she chased after the dog, Penuala returned to the house and forced his way in.

Police search Jesus Penuala's backpack in Lakewood 3/1/23 Police search Jesus Penuala's backpack in Lakewood 3/1/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Pointing out things to steal

Penuala grabbed the woman by the shoulder and guided her around the house demanding cash and jewelry, according to Staffordsmith. After finding several items he wanted to take, Penuala went out the back door but he ran into the woman's 20-year-daughter who was just arriving.

The daughter chased after Penuala who threw a bag of stolen loot at her containing, police said.

Arrest of Jesus Penuala in Lakewood 3/1/23 Arrest of Jesus Penuala in Lakewood 3/1/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Other items found in a backpack

An officer finally confronted Penuala while he was riding a stolen bicycle, according to Staffordsmith. Police said his backpack had items from other burglaries and an imitation firearm.

Penuala was charged with kidnapping, robbery, armed burglary, possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and terroristic threats in connection with the Woodlake Manor home invasion. Additional charges are pending.

He was held at the Ocean County Jail.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.