Hiring! Job fair in Cherry Hill, NJ takes place this Friday

Hiring! Job fair in Cherry Hill, NJ takes place this Friday

fizkes

🔵 A job fair will be held Friday at the Cherry Hill Mall

🔵 More than 30 employers in a variety of fields

🔵 Interested job applicants must register for the event

The Camden County Board of Commissioners will host a job fair on March 3 at Cherry Hill Mall in the Nordstrom Corridor on Route 38.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. job fair, in partnership with the Camden County One-Stop Resource Center and the Cherry Hill Mall, will feature more than 30 employers offering positions in a variety of fields.

Some employers participating include:

New York Life

Bridgeton School District

MRS BPO

Legacy Treatment Services

The Kintock Group

Lower Bucks Hospital

Bancroft

Durand

Camden County Department of Events

Camden County Police Department

Camden County Corrections

Camden County Youth Services

Camden County Department of Public Safety

Camden County One-Stop Career Center

Camden County Workforce Development Board

Service Master

TransAmerica

Simonik Transportation

Roosevelt Paper Co.

Soaring Solar

Amazon

Kelly Education

J-Dogs

The Sun Newspapers

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia

Calzedonia

Posigen Solar

Countrywide Home Care

To register for the event, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

 

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM