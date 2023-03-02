Hiring! Job fair in Cherry Hill, NJ takes place this Friday

🔵 A job fair will be held Friday at the Cherry Hill Mall

🔵 More than 30 employers in a variety of fields

🔵 Interested job applicants must register for the event

The Camden County Board of Commissioners will host a job fair on March 3 at Cherry Hill Mall in the Nordstrom Corridor on Route 38.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. job fair, in partnership with the Camden County One-Stop Resource Center and the Cherry Hill Mall, will feature more than 30 employers offering positions in a variety of fields.

Some employers participating include:

New York Life

Bridgeton School District

MRS BPO

Legacy Treatment Services

The Kintock Group

Lower Bucks Hospital

Bancroft

Durand

Camden County Department of Events

Camden County Police Department

Camden County Corrections

Camden County Youth Services

Camden County Department of Public Safety

Camden County One-Stop Career Center

Camden County Workforce Development Board

Service Master

TransAmerica

Simonik Transportation

Roosevelt Paper Co.

Soaring Solar

Amazon

Kelly Education

J-Dogs

The Sun Newspapers

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia

Calzedonia

Posigen Solar

Countrywide Home Care

To register for the event, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.