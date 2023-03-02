Hiring! Job fair in Cherry Hill, NJ takes place this Friday
🔵 A job fair will be held Friday at the Cherry Hill Mall
🔵 More than 30 employers in a variety of fields
🔵 Interested job applicants must register for the event
The Camden County Board of Commissioners will host a job fair on March 3 at Cherry Hill Mall in the Nordstrom Corridor on Route 38.
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. job fair, in partnership with the Camden County One-Stop Resource Center and the Cherry Hill Mall, will feature more than 30 employers offering positions in a variety of fields.
Some employers participating include:
New York Life
Bridgeton School District
MRS BPO
Legacy Treatment Services
The Kintock Group
Lower Bucks Hospital
Bancroft
Durand
Camden County Department of Events
Camden County Police Department
Camden County Corrections
Camden County Youth Services
Camden County Department of Public Safety
Camden County One-Stop Career Center
Camden County Workforce Development Board
Service Master
TransAmerica
Simonik Transportation
Roosevelt Paper Co.
Soaring Solar
Amazon
Kelly Education
J-Dogs
The Sun Newspapers
Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia
Calzedonia
Posigen Solar
Countrywide Home Care
To register for the event, visit here.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in