JACKSON — Police have apprehended and charged a man who attacked a female in the laundry room of an apartment complex in Jackson late last year, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

And officials fear that Lakewood resident Malcolm Hamilton has more unidentified victims out there.

Hamilton, 26, was taken into custody on Feb. 23 in connection with a separate incident that involved stalking and credit card theft, police say.

Days later, police say, Hamilton was charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and burglary, all in connection with the alleged Dec. 29 apartment complex incident.

The victim of the alleged attack was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

"Based on our investigation and the evidence we have compiled, we believe there may be additional unidentified victims, particularly in the Lakewood, Jackson and Howell Township area," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Anyone who is concerned about their potential contact with Hamilton is being asked to contact OCPO Detective Nicole Testa at 732-929-2027, extension 3489, or Detective Stephen Purtell of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

