New Jersey Man First Confirmed Death From Tick Bite Meat Allergy

A New Jersey man is the first known case of death from a severe allergy … from a rare tick-spread meat allergy.

Researchers From The University of Virginia School of Medicine (UVA)

Is credited with making this discovery.

UVA allergist, Thomas Platts-Mills concluded that a healthy 47-year-old New Jersey man died last year after eating meat.

Platts-Mills is the first to discover the rare tick-spread meat allergy … concluding that New Jersey man had a severe allergic reaction, directly linked to alpha-gal syndrome … now called “Meat Allergy.”

They have determined that the allergy is developed from a bite from a “Lone Star Tuck.”

This Is The First Confirmed Death Ever

Pictured above are beef samples, however, the potential deadly meat allergy can occur after eating beef, pork or lamb.

Platts-Mills Said…

The important information for the public is: First, that severe abdominal pain occurring three to five hours after eating beef, pork or lamb should be investigated as a possible episode of anaphylaxis; and, second, that tick bites that itch for more than a week or larvae of ticks often called 'chiggers' can induce or increase sensitization to mammalian-derived meat," said Platts-Mills, a world-renowned allergist. On the other hand, most individuals who have mild to moderate episodes of hives can control symptoms with an appropriate diet, said Platts-Mills.

The New Jersey Man Had Gone Camping

During the summer, 2024, the man went camping with his family, where he enjoyed a 10:00 p.m steak dinner.

He woke up with severe abdominal pain at 2:00 a.m., which also caused vomiting and diarrhea. He told his son later than he thought he was going To die.

Two Weeks Later

The New Jersey man had another reaction after eating a hamburger. This time he would not recover.

His demise was originally called a sudden, unexplained death.

His wife pressed for answers. Bloodwork by UVA confirmed a diagnosis of the “Meat Allergy.”

Man Had Numerous Chigger Bites On His Ankles

The New Jersey nan did not have a known tick bite, however, he did have 12 or 13 chigger bites on his ankles during the summer, 2024.

Platt–Mills determined that the man was likely exposed to The Lone Star Tick larvae through the chigger bites.

Deer Populations Are Growing

Which means that the Lone Star Tick will spread to more states now and into the future, according to Dr. Platts-Mills.

SOURCE: Details of the case were first published on November 12, 2025 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice & UVA allergist Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills

