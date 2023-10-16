A man from Newark will be spending the next several years behind bars on weapon and drug-related charges.

Following a 4-day-long trial, on Thursday, 46-year-old Ricky Hubbard was sentenced to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison for one count each of,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Federal authorities say police officers stopped Hubbard's car in Union, NJ, on November 6th, 2019.

Inside a secret compartment, Hubbard possessed over 369 doses of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl packaged for distribution; drug-packaging materials; and a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber.

In addition to the prison term, Hubbard was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the FBI, the Union Township Police Department, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

Why Those Moving to NJ are in For a Very Rude Awakening New to New Jersey? Here's a crash course on what to expect in and from the great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman