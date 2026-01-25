If money were no object, where would you live in New Jersey?

Would you have a giant house sitting on several acres of land somewhere in North Jersey? A beachfront mansion right on the Jersey Shore? Or maybe something luxurious tucked away somewhere in between?

The Most Expensive Places to Live in New Jersey

We all know the cost of living in the Garden State is sky-high, often ranking among the most expensive states in the nation, and that reality is especially true when it comes to buying a home.

So what does the very top of the housing market look like?

Where $10 Million Homes Are Selling in New Jersey

We turned to realtor.com to identify New Jersey towns where homes are selling for at least $10 million. In some of these communities, listings climb far above $20 million.

From waterfront mansions with private beach access to sprawling estates hidden behind gates, these locales are the absolute peak of New Jersey’s housing market.

Take a look below at ten New Jersey towns where $10 million homes are a reality, along with the average value of a home in each location.

10 NJ Towns with Homes Selling for $10 Million or More As of January 2026 (sources: realtor.com, Zillow) Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

