New Jersey: Don’t Let Politics Destroy Your Personal Relationships

Something terrible has happened in America and it’s a somewhat recent phenomenon.

It wasn’t that long ago, that no one mentioned or cared even the slightest bit about a person’s political beliefs.

Relationships were built upon the things that matter the most in life.

Then, politics crept into every facet of every day American life. Suddenly, it became very divisive. Republicans and Democrats began opposing one another in a visceral way.

Long-time marriages, close personal friendships, work relationships have been broken because of politics.

Even though I am a political commentator, I have strived hard to not allow politics to affect my friendships and professional relationships with members of the opposite political party.

For example, some people are exasperated with my friendship with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Governor Murphy is a very good man and we couldn’t care less about our personal political party affiliation.

We really got to know each other very well during the COVID-19 pandemic and our relationship has been strong together ever since.

This doesn’t mean that you have to change your own personal operating philosophy.

My point is that you shouldn’t allow political beliefs to destroy your personal relationships with the people around you.

I read an interesting article recently at StudyFinds.org, which covered this subject in a piece titled:

”Love vs. Politics: How News Coverage Triggers Fights in Divided Couples.”

It’s all about how politics now affects personal relationships.

People have always been very passionate about their politics and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

However, when politics destroys personal and professional relationships … than, it becomes a real problem in American societal evolution.

We should draw a line here and find the way back to the America that we once were.

Here is a link to the study, which is published in the journal Political Communication.

