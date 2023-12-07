Say Cheese! Google Maps Car Catches New Jersey Duo in Trouble With Police

What's worse than getting pulled over by a police officer in New Jersey?

Getting caught by the Google Maps car after being pulled over by a police officer in New Jersey.

Oops.

I was getting ready to write an entirely different story when I accidentally stumbled upon something on Google Maps that made me laugh a bit (admittingly, at the expense of these two people).

While electronically prowling around Salem County, I found this:

Vehicle stopped by police in Salem County NJ caught on Google Maps car - Photo: Google Maps Vehicle stopped by police in Salem County NJ caught on Google Maps car - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Two people got pulled over by police on Quinton-Marlboro Road (Route 49) in Salem this past spring.

If you're asking where the hell that is, it's between the towns of Quinton and Shiloh in Salem County, not too far from Alloway Township.

That may have not been any help at all if you aren't familiar with the geography of deep South Jersey.

Anyway, I tried zooming into the car to see the reactions of the people inside, but Google blurred their faces.

I couldn't gain much from the deputy from the Salem County Sheriff's Office who was handling the stop, either.

Knock on wood (and I'm now probably jinxing myself for putting this out into the universe), it's been years and years since I've been pulled over by a police officer, but with my luck, this is what would happen to me.

I'd get pulled over and the Google Maps car would drive by forever memorializing my interaction with law enforcement for the entire planet to see.

Now, I've driven out here (on purpose) quite a few times. Sometimes you just feel like getting lost and going out for a drive -- when I do, I head out this way.

Perhaps the driver was enjoying the lack of traffic out here and got caught going slightly above the speed limit or something. That's just a guess on my part.

Regardless, the next time you are out and about, it's best to be a law-abiding citizen as you never know when the Google Maps car will be driving by to make you famous.

