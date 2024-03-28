A man from Pleasantville has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a tattoo shop in Galloway Township and stole several items, including a tattoo gun.

The burglary happened at Gold Leaf Tattoo on the White Horse Pike this past Monday.

The Galloway Township Police Department says representatives from the business were able to give them information related to the robbery, which they used to come up with a suspect.

Gold Leaf Tattoo on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township NJ Gold Leaf Tattoo on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: Authorities Taking a Fresh Look at 1985 Unsolved Murder in Absecon

Vito C. Anderson of Pleasantville, NJ, Arrested

Police began a surveillance operation in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City, and were able to positively identify and arrest Vito C. Anderson 38 of Pleasantville, NJ as the suspect in this case.

When arrested, Anderson was found in possession of a tattoo gun and a subsequent search of where he was temporarily residing in Atlantic City led to the recovery of additional items stolen from Gold Leaf Tattoo, according to officials.

MORE NEWS: Former Corrections Officer from Linwood Could Get Decades Behind Bars

Several Outstanding Warrants

Anderson was charged with numerous offenses related to the burglary and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on those charges and several outstanding warrants.

Galloway Township Police Chief Richard Barber said in a statement,

This is another example of police and the public working together to fight crime in our community. Continuing to build trust and communication with our business owners remains a top priority for our Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.