A late-night checkpoint in South Jersey resulted in dozens of tickets

Police also made arrests during the operation

More traffic enforcement efforts are expected in the region

South Jersey DWI Checkpoint Leads to Dozens of Tickets

One DWI checkpoint in South Jersey late Friday night resulted in over five dozen tickets being written by police.

Of course, the question that everyone asks is why police announce where they'll be set up. Isn't the point of looking for drunk drivers not to alert them about where they could be caught?

Long story short, authorities have to make DWI checkpoints public in advance or else a traffic stop during one of these operations could be considered illegal. Police officers can't stop you for any random reason, which is what an unannounced DWI checkpoint could be considered.

And, yes, statistics do prove that even when people know where cops will be looking for drunk drivers, they will still arrest people for doing just that.

Details From the Route 40 Checkpoint in Buena

The Franklin Township Police Department, in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted a DWI checkpoint late Friday night in Buena Borough along Route 40.

Checkpoint Statistics

According to officials, between 9 PM and 1 AM, 451 vehicles entered the checkpoint zone. The results were as follows:

Officers issued 67 tickets

1 man was arrested for DWI

1 man was charged with possession of crack cocaine and prescription pills

The Franklin Township Police Department also announced that they have formed a new traffic safety unit that will begin operation next week. That group will be responsible for high-visibility traffic enforcement in high-crash areas throughout Franklin Township, Buena Borough, and Newfield Borough.

