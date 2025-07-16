Whether you’re an art lover, people watcher, punk rock veteran, or a curious newcomer, you’re going to want to check out the New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market.

It’s a cultural experience like no other for people obsessed with music and art.

What will be at the NJ Punk Rock Flea Market?

The flea market will feature over 250 curated vendors from across the country selling everything from original artwork, handmade oddities, vintage clothing, horror merch, collectibles, vinyl records, jewelry, zines, pins, patches, and all the uniquely weird stuff you didn’t know you needed.

Punk rock “Summa’ Sizzla’”

It’s not just the shopping you have to look forward to, the Flea Market will also entertain you with:

🔴 Live music and sideshow performances to keep the energy buzzing all day

🔴 On-site tattooing & piercing from professional artists

🔴 A food truck court loaded with local flavor from 10 local food trucks

🔴 Hands-on workshops where attendees can learn, create, and connect

🔴 Special guests, pop-ups, giveaways, and other surprises

Come for the vibe. Stay for the weird. Leave with something unforgettable.

When is the Punk Rock flea Market in New Jersey?

The NJPRFM (as the cool kids refer to it) will be held at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison on Saturday, July 26.

This event is ALL AGES, rain or shine, and held indoors with air conditioning to keep you cool while things get hot.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m..

You can get your tickets online or the day of the event.

