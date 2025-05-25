Former Stockton Coach Files Massive Lawsuit vs. Atlantic City, NJ

A former successful Stockton University head coach has filed a massive 21 page lawsuit versus the following:

CITY OF ATLANTIC CITY.

ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR MARTY SMALL (in their official and individual capacities).

ATLANTIC CITY PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER ANDREW KRAMER (in their official and individual capacities).

MANAGER SAMM D'AMORE (in their official and individual capacities).

EMPLOYEE THOMAS GLEGHORN (in their official and individual capacities).

JOHN/JANE DOES 1-10 (UNKNOWN OFFICIALS TBD) (in their official and individual capacities);

Meet Alan Rhoads

Rhoads is the former head coach of the Stockton University men’s hockey program.

Rhodes lost his position following the City of Atlantic City banning him from the Atlantic City Skate Zone premises.

This is the facility where Stockton practices and plays its home games.

Rhoads could not continue when he was not able to attend home games or daily practice.

Rhoads Has Filed His Lawsuit in This Venue

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

CAMDEN VICINAGE

CIVIL ACTION NO:

COMPLAINT FOR VIOLATION OF CIVIL RIGHTS (42 U.S.C. § 1983)

JURY TRIAL DEMANDED.

Alan Rhoads federal lawsuit. Alan Rhoads federal lawsuit. loading...

It’s The Latest Bad News for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small

Basic news has been following Small every where.

Small (himself) stands criminally charged for alleged:

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

third-degree Terroristic Threats.

third-degree Aggravated Assault.

witness tampering.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Small hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness, among other serious charges.

Alan Rhoads Provided us With This Comprehensive Comment About His Lawsuit

I was banned for rightful civic activism. For speaking up in an effective, principled, and exemplary manner. I used my abilities to defend a public facility that has served generations of kids and families, which also holds deep personal meaning to my own life. This lawsuit is about one thing, and one thing only: JUSTICE. Government officials, regardless of party, are free to tell the public: We don't care about the ice rink. We don't care about your children, we don't care about your families, and we don't care about your community... What we care about is money."They have every right to say that. What they don't have the right to do, is misuse the power of their elected offices to illegally retaliate against me for publicly and proudly disagreeing with that position. I look forward to hearing what our federal judiciary has to say about the matter, said Rhoads.

Here Are More Exclusive Details about Rhoads’ Lawsuit vs. Marty Small & Atlantic City:

Alan Rhoads statement. Alan Rhoads statement. loading...

Rhoads officially docketed his Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit, which he filed on May 21, 2025.

Developing.

SOURCE: Alan Rhoads federal lawsuit official documents.

Alan Rhoads photos. Alan Rhoads photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_5274 loading...

attachment-IMG_5272 loading...

attachment-IMG_5270 loading...

attachment-IMG_5273 loading...

attachment-IMG_5271 loading...

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley