2 Charged With Impersonating Police Officers, Robbery in South Jersey

Authorities in Camden County say two men have been arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement officers during multiple robberies and other incidents across South Jersey last month.

51-year-old Shanndoah Gray of Lindenwold and 39-year-old Michael Ficara of Mount Royal are facing these charges in the following municipalities:

Lindenwold

2 counts of second-degree Robbery

Fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer

Fourth-degree possession of an imitation firearm

Gloucester and Winslow Townships

Second-degree robbery

Fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer

Washington Township

Fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree credit card theft

Third-degree theft of an access device (debit card)

Third-degree fraudulent use of credit cards

Deptford Township

Fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer

Fourth-degree harassment

Multiple incidents

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office,

The first incident occurred on the night of September 19th when two suspects, later identified as Gray and Ficara, used a red sedan to pull over a victim on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township. The suspects approached the victim and identified themselves as police officers. One of the suspects grabbed the victim by the shirt and stole cash from him.

During the early morning hours of September 28th, Gray and Ficara allegedly stopped a vehicle at Waterford Road and Route 73 in Winslow. The victim pulled over and was approached by the suspects who identified themselves as police officers and claimed the victim was a suspect in the robbery. The victim advised he wasn't comfortable and requested a marked unit be present, resulting in the suspects fleeing the area.

Waterford Road and Route 73 in Winslow - Photo: Google Maps Waterford Road and Route 73 in Winslow - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Later the same day, Gray and Ficara allegedly attempted to stop a vehicle parked behind Kohl's in Washington Township. The suspects flashed their high beams at the victims in an attempt to stop them, yelled at the victims to turn off the car, and displayed a badge. The victims subsequently drove away. Video captured of the incident showed the suspects’ vehicle was a red Ford Taurus.

Detectives later learned the Ficara owns a red Ford Taurus.

Shortly after that, the suspects burglarized a nearby unoccupied vehicle and stole a wallet with credit cards inside.

Later that night, Deptford Township Police responded to a report of two suspects approaching an occupied vehicle at Almonesson Creek Park in Deptford. There, Gray and Ficara allegedly identified themselves as police officers and attempted to question the driver. The victim did not believe the suspects, called 911, and drove out of the park.

On the night of September 30th, Lindenwold Police responded to the 700 block of E. Elm Avenue for the report of possible police impersonators. Upon arrival, officers located two men who reported being approached by two male suspects, later identified as Gray and Ficara, who were dressed like plainclothes officers. The suspects searched the victims and stole money from them. When one of the victims confronted the two suspects, one of the suspects displayed a small handgun.

700 block of E. Elm Avenue in Lindenwold NJ - Photo: Google Maps 700 block of E. Elm Avenue in Lindenwold NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

During the investigation, detectives from the Washington Township Police Department obtained surveillance video of the suspects attempting to use a credit card stolen from the vehicle burglary at an area grocery store. The suspects in the video were ultimately identified as Gray and Ficara.

In custody

Gray was arrested in Lindenwold this past Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Ficara is currently in custody in Salem County Jail on unrelated charges.

Were you a victim?

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to contact Det. Ryan Durham the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

