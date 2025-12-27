An Atlantic County man is likely facing six years in prison for heroin.

On Monday, 44-year-old Laquay Gibbs of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty to second-degree possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Under the terms of his guilty plea, he is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of six years in behind bars.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on May 4th, 2022, their detectives executed a search warrant on Gibbs' vehicle, a 2020 Acura, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

At the time of the search, Gibbs was standing outside the car next to the open trunk. From inside the trunk, police seized approximately 500 white wax folds stamped "WAP" containing heroin, one clear plastic bag containing a brownish powdery substance (heroin) weighing 16.8 grams, several hundred unstamped empty white wax bags, one black ink "WAP" stamper, one Ziplock style bag containing several hundred tan rubber bands, one digital scale, two rolls of Scotch tape, one cut measuring straw, four purple/pink Ecstasy pills (MDMA), and three cellphones.

Gibbs also pleaded guilty to a simple assault of a victim, "T.B.," from an incident that occurred on March 11th, 2022.

He will continue to be held in jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for February 2nd.

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman