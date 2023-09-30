A Camden County man has been sentenced for possessing images of child sexual abuse, including those involving infants and toddlers.

68-year-old Bruce Makley of Voorhees previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 80 months, or about 6 1/2 years, in prison.

Federal authorities say in August of 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Makley's home.

Makley admitted possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence, or sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler.

In addition to the prison term, Makley was also sentenced to ten years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay $152,000 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Voorhees and Mt. Laurel Police Departments for their work in this case.

HIDDEN GEM: The Most Amazing Restaurant in Atlantic City You Have Never Been To

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.