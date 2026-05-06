Lindenwold, N.J. — A Camden County man is headed to prison for two decades for trafficking crystal meth and cocaine across South Jersey.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 39-year-old Diego Juarez-Ventura of Lindenwold has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison and ordered to forfeit more than $20,000.

Back in March, he pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

Long-term Investigation Led to Arrest

Juarez-Ventura was charged in April 2025 following a long-term investigation by detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

During the investigation, detectives say they seized 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, nearly half a pound of cocaine, and more than $30,000 cash, following searches at multiple locations associated with Juarez-Ventura in Lindenwold and Winslow Township.

MORE NEWS: Camden County Man Gets 35 Years for Sexually Assaulting Children

Prosecutor Praises Multi-agency Effort

MacAulay said in a statement, "I'm incredibly proud of the perseverance and exceptional investigative efforts led by our HIDTA Task Force in collaboration with our state and federal partners. Removing this defendant from our streets not only makes our county safer, but also protects countless lives from the devastating impact of drug addiction and abuse."

This case was investigated by HIDTA Task Force Officer Det. Robert DiGerolamo of the Winslow Township Police Department. Additional assistance was provided by Homeland Security Investigations–Cherry Hill and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com