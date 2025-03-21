‘Straight out of Goodfellas,’ Dave Portnoy praises NJ pizzeria

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is back in the Garden State to review our amazing pizza joints.

He’s been making his way across New Jersey the past month or so, this time he found himself in Jackson, NJ to take One Bite of a slice of Mona Lisa Pizza.

Mona Lisa Pizza in Jackson, NJ

His immediate reaction is about to the owner, Joe.

Guy in there…like… straight out of like Goodfellas. Italian vibes, jumpsuit.

Joe, knowing Dave likes his slice a little well done, put the pie back in the oven before it was reviewed. You could argue that could be considered cheating but Portnoy didn’t protest.

He’s got a little bit of a ‘if you don’t give hime a good score he’ll wack you’ vibe to him. So that’s like playing in my head a little bit.

That said, the owner seems to really know his stuff. The restaurant makes almost everything from scratch including the mozzarella cheese. I wouldn’t mess with Joe either.

After taking his standard “One Bite” (which, let’s be honest, is usually a three bite minimum), Portnoy reviewed Mona Lisa’s plain pizza.

“Good. Good football pizza. Good crisp!”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Mona Lisa Pizza in Jackson, NJ: 7.5

“I could eat it all day long.”

Try the pizza out for yourself! Check out Mona Lisa Pizza at 347 N County Line Rd in Jackson, NJ.

