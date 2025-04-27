The 6 biggest scams making their rounds in NJ and PA

These days, scammers are trying to gain your trust in more ways than you can imagine.

Whether it's phone calls, emails, social media messages, texts, or even people knocking on your front door, you need to stay alert so you aren't the next victim.

Here are six of the biggest scams that law enforcement agencies across New Jersey and Pennsylvania are alerting you to.

Duct Cleaning and Car Detailing Scams on Facebook

You have likely seen scam posts all over Facebook groups, especially those that are unregulated (i.e., yard sale pages), offering cheap air duct cleaning or car detailing services.

These posts never offer any details, they never say where they operate from, and are often extremely vague. Some even get emotional, saying their family is struggling and they need the work, or they're asking you to support a terrific, hard-working kid who is just trying to make some extra money. And yes, almost all of them ask you to contact the poster for a great deal.

Car detailing and air duct cleaning scams on Facebook - Photo: Canva Car detailing and air duct cleaning scams on Facebook - Photo: Canva loading...

Why? That's because they're all scams. The last thing you should do is contact these people, as they will eventually start asking for all of your personal information.

If you really need your car or ducts cleaned, do your own homework and search for reputable local businesses.

The Jury Duty Scam

In addition to that scam, you should also remain alert for the "jury duty scam."

That's when you get a call saying you missed an appointment for grand jury service, and a warrant or citation has been issued in your name.

Scammers have been going so far as to share some personal information with potential victims, such as previous addresses or phone numbers, in an attempt to sound like a legitimate law enforcement agency; such information can be found relatively easily online.

Attorney Speaking to Jury Fuse loading...

Once potential victims believe they are talking to real authorities, the scammers then ask for driver's license numbers or passport information.

If you missed jury duty or are in some kind of trouble with the law, cops aren't going to call you -- they'll just knock on your door.

Brushing Scams

Police departments across the region are warning people of a "brushing" scam that involves receiving an unexpected package or gift in the mail.

That package will have your address, but not the sender's.

Inside the package, there will be a QR code for you to scan so you can find out who sent the package. Should you scan that QR code, scammers and hackers will be able to access all of the information on your cell phone. That could easily include access to your bank accounts, personal information, photos, and more.

Kit L. Kit L. loading...

Simply put, if you receive an unexpected package, proceed with extreme caution and don't scan any QR codes.

Medicaid / Medicare Scams

Cops are alerting folks about a scam that involves someone posing as a Medicaid or Medicare worker.

Under the guise of attempting to confirm your information via calls or emails, scammers will attempt to verify your name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, and more. They may pretend to have the wrong information so you can correct it, therefore, giving them all of your legitimate information.

Hole torn in a dollar bill with medicaid text zimmytws loading...

If you receive such a call, hang up, and you can contact Medicaid or Medicare directly to verify your information and report the scam.

Fake Cops Sending You to Prison

Authorities are alerting residents about a scam that involves you allegedly going to prison.

At least that's what people pretending to be captains or lieutenants in phony police departments would have you believe — but they don't work in law enforcement.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue — who is a real sheriff — says scammers posing as law enforcement officers are calling people and alerting them that there's a federal arrest warrant out with their name on it and they'll be going to jail within 72 hours unless they pay a bond.

A Deputy Sheriff Badge NoahBryant loading...

As always, never provide any financial information over the phone. If someone claiming to be an officer asks for any type of credit card or bank account number over the phone, it’s a scam, and if there is a warrant out for your arrest, cops will just come and get you.

Romance Scams

The FBI says to be particularly careful not to fall for romance scams.

In romance scams, a criminal uses a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.

Typically, a scammer will work to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers will often seem genuine, caring, and believable, and may propose marriage, but will likely use any number of excuses to avoid actually meeting in person. At some point, the victim will be asked to give the scammer money, sometimes under the guise of needing cash or gift cards for a medical or personal emergency.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

Keep in mind that scammers can easily go through social media accounts and harvest lots of information about you, even on verified platforms like dating websites or apps, which may make the fake relationship seem that much more genuine.

Experts say if someone wants to build a relationship with you, proceed cautiously, do your homework, and never send money or gifts to someone that you've never met.

Protect Yourself From Scams

If you are contacted by a scammer, you can report the incident to the FBI. For more serious situations, or if you believe you have been a victim, contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.