The best pizza and hoagie spots in Philadelphia, according to locals

If there’s one thing folks in Philadelphia love, it's food.

Cheesesteaks, pretzels, hoagies, pizza — the list is endless.

And yes, we know that the only thing people in Philly love more than food are its sports teams. The Super Bowl-winning Eagles, the Phillies... (this is where Flyers fans start quietly backing away in embarassment)...

Anyway, food in Philly is a passion. Sure, we bleed green for the birds, but actual fights have started over who has the best food in the city.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

With that in mind, and knowing violence could break out at any moment based on the restaurants we include on our lists, we decided to find the best pizza spots and corner delis for hoagies in Philadelphia.

The Best Local Eats, According to Philly Natives

But we didn't want to list the big spots that all of the tourists flock to, nor did we want to include big chain restaurants or convenience stores (sorry, Wawa), so we hit the streets, digitally speaking, to find out where the locals go to eat.

Best Pizza Spots in Philadelphia

Now, when you think of Philadelphia, one automatically starts imagining cheesesteaks. And you are right to do so.

Marra's in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

However, pizza is big in the city. Perhaps, it's not "a thing" like it is in New York City, but the City of Brotherly Love certainly has several amazing pizza spots that are worth trying (over and over and over).

Best Corner Delis in Philadelphia

As for the best delis in Philadelphia, these are the places that you go for world-class hoagies, among other things.

A corner deli in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

Heck, even elementary school cafeterias serve pretty good hoagies around here.

