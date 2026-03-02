Atlantic County, New Jersey, Sheriff’s Issue Safety Alert

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department continues to prove that it is one of the most proactive law enforcement agencies in the state of New Jersey.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe “Tokyo” O’Donoghue Has Released The following Public Statement Regarding Iran & The Middle East Conflict:

O’Donoghue wants the people of Atlantic County to know that the Atlantic County Sheriffs Office is monitoring all developments in the Middle East with the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The Sheriffs Office is coordinating with state, county, and federal law enforcement partners. We are maintaining heightened level of alert. In cooperation with of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the Atlantic County prosecutors' office and local police agencies, we have increased patrols at houses of worship statewide at this time focusing on Muslim and Jewish communities, to ensure public safety and awareness. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Atlantic County Sheriffs Office, said O’Donoghue.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department:

if you have any information, you can reach the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department at (609) 8”909-7200.

In law enforcement, many times all it takes is a tiny clue, or, a small piece of evidence … that can help law enforcement solve an important case … or, it could help to prevent something before it happens in the first place.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department.

