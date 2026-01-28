Atlantic City, NJ, Spirit Air Gets A Bad Rap — Here’s What I Saw

I really have no idea why Spirit Air gets such a bad rap in the court of public opinion.

Atlantic City International Airport

It all starts here. I love to fly out of ACY. They do a great job and they get absolutely no credit for doing a great job.

TSA Experience at ACY

I find it to pleasant, efficient and easy to manage. it is such a pleasure to fly out of a small, yet, well equipped airport.

It is much less stressful as compared to larger airports, where the crowds and hustle — bustle make for a sometimes frantic experience.

Today’s Spirit Air — ACY Experience

We boarded early (boarding was complete 25 minutes before our schedule take off time). We were able to take off early this morning.

I know that some people complain … however, it is my hope that ACY, Spirit Air and Allegiant Air live long and prosper.

We are so fortunate to have such a convenient airport available to us in the Atlantic City area.

Allegiant Air

Which now provides service from ACY to Orlando, Florida and elsewhere gives travelers even more options.

It is hopefully going to save the day for us later this week. We will fly Allegiant Air for the first time later this week … because there was no Spirit Air option that fit our schedule on short notice.

I’m looking forward to the experience.

Sanford Orlando, Florida Airport

Is a much smaller airport than Orlando International Airport, which I personally like.

It’s about 15 minutes farther than Orlando International Airport by car, but, still very convenient.

It is my hope that it has an Atlantic City International Airport feel to it.

I will be writing an article, with photos about our first experience with Allegiant Air and Sanford Orlando Airport.

