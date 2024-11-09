Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor Marty Small is Paying Staff Not to Work

Every time you think that Atlantic City, New jersey, under the direction of Marty Small can’t get any more bizarre, consider this.

Atlantic City employees get General Election Day off with pay. They’re not the only government that does this.

But, it’s ridiculous. If the goal is for more people to vote, and, this is the justification … that you give off employees in the hope that they will vote … We now have vote-by-mail on an unlimited basis … And, we now have nine days of early voting in New Jersey.

Hypothetically, if you pay 600 employees $ 200 each for a day that they don’t work… This would represent a $120,000 taxpayer expenditure.

Now, Small has given Atlantic City employees off today, Friday, November 8, 2024. Today is a retreat that is taking place at the Showboat Atlantic City Island Water Park.

Small is calling today “Professional Staff Development” day.

At today’s Small gathering, they’re all wearing red tee shirts, in what at first glance looks like ”Make America Great“ tee shirts.

I’m a huge Bart Blatstein fan. As such, I’m glad that Bart is getting a nice large piece of group business revenue today.

But, Small is once again squandering taxpayer dollars.

The Atlantic City employees will also be off this Monday, November 11, 2024 for Veterans Day.

Here’s the official City of Atlantic City website mention of these employee days off.

Each day that Atlantic City Hall closes like this represents a major six figure expense for the taxpayers of Atlantic City.

Veterans Day off is a part of a collective bargaining process, however, today’s retreat should not have been approved by the state of New Jersey.

It’s an abuse of the taxpayers.

