58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Was No Resemblance to Atlantic City Boxer

Atlantic City, New Jersey was the boxing Capital of The World during the late 1980’s, into the early 1990’s.

United States President Donald Trump had Mike Tyson under an exclusive contract and staged his major title fights at Atlantic City’s famed Boardwalk Hall, in conjunction with then Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts.

It was a Golden Age for boxing.

On June 27, 1988, Mike Tyson fought Michael Spinks in Atlantic City. It was my wife Margie’s Birthday and we attended this epic fight … that Tyson dominated from the opening bell.

The legendary professional boxing referee Frank Cappuccino officiated the fight.

Spinks was the undisputed heavyweight champion of The World at the time.

Tyson demolished Spinks in just 91 seconds, the 6th shortest title fight in boxing history. Tyson was just 21-years-old and in the physical prime of his life.

No one on the planet could have defeated Tyson in 1988.

As compared to last night at 58-years-old, which I have to admit, it was sad to watch Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul last night.

To see one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history look so ordinary was actually beyond sad. The word “ordinary” is used above only to be kind … it should read much more critically … but, I have too much respect for Tyson’s storied and championship boxing career to go any further.

Tyson landed only18 punches in 8 rounds and Paul landed 78.

Last night was a special rules fight that featured different weighted gloves and 2-minute rounds, instead of the customary 3-minute rounds.

Paul was paid at least $ 40 million for last night’s fight and Tyson at least $ 20 million.

The pre-fight hype was electric. The fight and post-fight reality can only be judged harshly.

Social media was on fire last night and into today with brutal comments describing the fight as a ”fraud,” “con job” and even worse.

Boxing is the one sport that its athletes don’t know when to hang-up their gloves. A fighter always believes that they can rekindle the magic just one more time.

It was hard to watch this version of Mike Tyson last night. I was really looking forward to it … but, now I wish it never happened.

It’s not so much that Jake Paul won last … it was a case that “Father Time” won last night.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley