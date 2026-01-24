If you love country music, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest concert years ever in New Jersey and nearby.

From Atlantic City to Philadelphia to New York City, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Rascal Flatts, and dozens more are hitting top venues across the region.

Below is a running north-to-south list of every major country concert announced so far, and we’ll keep updating it as new shows are announced.

Prudential Center, Newark

Friday, January 30th — Rascal Flatts - Life Is A Highway Tour

Friday, July 10th — Megan Moroney - The Cloud 9 Tour

Rascal Flatts bring their Life Is a Highway Tour to Newark in January 2026 - (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Rascal Flatts bring their Life Is a Highway Tour to Newark in January 2026 - (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center, Carteret

Saturday, April 25th — Clint Black

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel

Friday, June 19th — Riley Green - Cowboy As It Gets Tour

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden

Saturday, June 27 — HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

HARDY performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert at The Pinnacle on December 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for American Cancer Society) HARDY performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for American Cancer Society) loading...

Thursday, August 13 — Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026

Friday, August 28 — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the CMA Awards. Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Camden this August. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

Saturday, July 11th — Megan Moroney

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Friday, July 31st — Morgan Wallen with Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten

Saturday, August 1st — Morgan Wallen with Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten

Morgan Wallen will be doing two concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 Morgan Wallen will be doing two concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 - (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) loading...

TD Pavilion at The Mann (former Mann Music Center), Philadelphia

Saturday, August 29th — Zac Brown Band

All Atlantic City Casinos, Various Venues

Hard Rock

Saturday, January 31st — Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour 2026

Friday, April 10th — Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026

Borgata

Friday, February 27th — Maddie & Tae: The Love & Light Tour

Tae Dye and Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae perform onstage at the Proud to Honor Concert Celebrating America's Heroes Presented by Ford, Blue Star Families and TikTok, Hosted by Josh Maddie & Tae perform onstage at the Proud to Honor Concert Celebrating America's Heroes in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company) loading...

June 18th-21st — Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, Tracy Lawrence, Shaboozey, Chase Rise, Tucker Wetmore, Colt Fold, Ashley Cooke, Chris Lane, The Fray, and dozens of other country singers and bands on the beach in Wildwood.

Post Malone performs at halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Post Malone performs at halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) loading...

Know of a big 2026 concert we missed? Bookmark this page and we'll keep updating it as new shows are announced!

