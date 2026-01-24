Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean: NJ & Philly’s 2026 Country Concerts
If you love country music, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest concert years ever in New Jersey and nearby.
From Atlantic City to Philadelphia to New York City, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Rascal Flatts, and dozens more are hitting top venues across the region.
Below is a running north-to-south list of every major country concert announced so far, and we’ll keep updating it as new shows are announced.
Prudential Center, Newark
- Friday, January 30th — Rascal Flatts - Life Is A Highway Tour
- Friday, July 10th — Megan Moroney - The Cloud 9 Tour
Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center, Carteret
- Saturday, April 25th — Clint Black
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel
- Friday, June 19th — Riley Green - Cowboy As It Gets Tour
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden
- Saturday, June 27 — HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!
- Thursday, August 13 — Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026
- Friday, August 28 — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
- Saturday, July 11th — Megan Moroney
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- Friday, July 31st — Morgan Wallen with Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten
- Saturday, August 1st — Morgan Wallen with Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten
TD Pavilion at The Mann (former Mann Music Center), Philadelphia
- Saturday, August 29th — Zac Brown Band
All Atlantic City Casinos, Various Venues
Hard Rock
- Saturday, January 31st — Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour 2026
- Friday, April 10th — Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026
Borgata
- Friday, February 27th — Maddie & Tae: The Love & Light Tour
Barefoot Country Music Fest, Wildwood
- June 18th-21st — Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, Tracy Lawrence, Shaboozey, Chase Rise, Tucker Wetmore, Colt Fold, Ashley Cooke, Chris Lane, The Fray, and dozens of other country singers and bands on the beach in Wildwood.
Know of a big 2026 concert we missed? Bookmark this page and we'll keep updating it as new shows are announced!
An Exclusive Backstage Look at the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ
50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .