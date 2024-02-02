This is New Jersey’s favorite style of coffee

When I started drinking coffee, my choices were black, cream, and/or sugar. Pretty basic, really. Now, with behemoths like Starbucks and Dunkin’ dotting the landscape, the choices are virtually endless. Lattes, cold brews, macchiatos, frappe, or Frappuccino, whatever your coffee-loving heart desires.

A betting website, Betway, examined search histories to determine what the coffee of preference for each state is.

The methodology is pretty simple:

We analyzed the average Google search volume for each US state and key Canadian cities from the past 12 months for terms relevant to coffee.

According to Betway, New Jersey’s favorite coffee drink is cappuccino.

Betway found that iced coffee is the most popular type of coffee in the country, followed by black coffee and cold brew. However, cappuccinos and lattes are also a popular choice, and National Latte Day on February 11th is the perfect time to celebrate this beloved coffee drink.

☕ Latte is the most searched-for coffee drink in 30 states, including California, New York, and Texas.

☕ Cappuccino is the most searched-for coffee drink in 8 states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, as well as New Jersey.

☕ Americano is the most searched-for coffee drink in 5 states, including Arizona, Nevada, and Utah

The study goes on to say:

There are a few reasons why latte is the most popular coffee drink in the United States. First, it is a versatile drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold. Second, lattes can be customized to suit individual tastes, with different types of milk and syrups available and depending on where you live lattes are relatively affordable, especially when purchased from chain coffee shops.

I guess I’m the oddball; I like my coffee hot and black.

