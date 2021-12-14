New Jersey ranks as a pretty cheap place to get a cup of coffee

It’s not often that New Jersey makes a list for “most affordable” anything, so this study caught my eye. It seems that when it comes to getting your morning cup of joe, New Jersey is a pretty cheap place to do it.

The data were compiled by a website, SavingSpot, using prices culled from over 10,000 coffee shops throughout the USA.

While New Jersey isn’t the absolute cheapest place for a cup of coffee, we’re pretty close. The state with the least expensive average cup of joe is Iowa at $1.38, and New Jersey is right behind at $1.54. So much for things costing more in the Northeast.

The most expensive state for coffee is Washington; the average cup there is $3.46, but given their reputation, it is probably a pretty solid cup of coffee. In the city of Seattle, that number rises to $3.92.

When it comes to the number of coffee shops per capita, New Jersey doesn’t really stand out; we have approximately 10 shops per 100,000 people, compared to 41 in Hawaii on one end and 3 in Ohio on the other end. Other noticeably caffeinated states include Colorado (29 shops per 100k), California and Oregon (24.3) and Washington (23.8).

The folks as SavingSpot even broke it down to what percentage of the state’s hourly wage was represented in each cup of coffee. We in New Jersey came off looking pretty good there, too, at just 6.7% of median hourly pay going to purchase a cup of coffee; only Rhode Island was more affordable at 6.6%.

Louisiana had the highest percent of their median hourly wage included in the average cup of coffee: 17.7%, but again, if it’s in New Orleans, I’m thinking it might be worth it. They are known for their chicory coffee.

It’s nice to know we’re not the most expensive at everything.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.