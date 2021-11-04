Spadea’s biggest office pet peeve — Do you agree? (Opinion)

Now that many workers have returned to the office after the completely unnecessary and dangerous lockdowns (more on that in another post), the old pet peeves are back.

For me, it's all about the coffee maker. Like many offices, New Jersey 101.5 has a single cup coffee maker and provides plenty of k-cups (see, sometimes I say positive things about corporate management!) and it is constantly in use. The issue I have is not the coffee, it's with the random k-cups that are left behind.

Is it too much to ask to clear the k-cup after you make the cup of coffee? Now, I'm not pointing a finger at anyone in particular, but you know who you are. Actually, on a positive note, our friend from 94.5 PST (yes we share office space), let's call her "Tiffany", well, because that's her name, literally sprinted back to the machine to remove her cup. Although she had made a Chai Tea, it's not a great mix with coffee so I had to run water through the machine first.

Anyway, "Tiffany" earns today's "Most Considerate Employee" award. Keep it going. #ClearTheCup.

