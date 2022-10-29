8 things that can easily piss off anyone from NJ

I’ve grown up in New Jersey my entire life and I swear that everyone from jersey gets annoyed at any minor inconvenience. Also, I’m allowed to say that Jersey people are always annoyed at something because…I am one.

I’m not excluded from this stereotype! There are a few things that get under our skin that only make sense to us, though. If you’re not from Jersey, you may not understand these, but trust me, they make sense! Personally, I think my biggest pet peeve about living in New Jersey is when it comes to talking about hoagies.

People from just about every other state would call them a sandwich, but we call them either hoagies or subs. In my opinion, it’s a hoagie. If it’s in a long roll it can’t be a sandwich. I went on Facebook and asked a bunch of Jersey people what their trigger points are and we accumulated the ultimate list of ways to piss off someone from Jersey.

Another topic that always comes up when mentioning things that make people from New Jersey angry is anything that has to do with driving. I never realized until I got older and met people from other states that we are really aggressive drivers.

There are so many rules and regulations that you have to follow on the road in NJ at all times to avoid getting flipped off. Anyway, these are the things that piss off people from New Jersey the most.

Calling Jersey “Joisey”....We Don’t Say That

Of course, we all have a slight accent to people who aren't from NJ, but "joisey" is pushing it a little.

Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate

Don't even start this debate with someone from NJ. Depending on where someone lives in the state, they'll have a different answer. We don't even like to bring this up on holidays. It's like politics to us, you don't touch on this topic at the dinner table.

Getting Gas In Another State

I'm not going to lie...sometimes it could be easier to get out and pump ur own gas, but we don't feel like it! You know you're from NJ when you fill up your tank before going over the bridge into PA or NY.

People Not Knowing How To Drive On A Circle

Honestly, I feel bad for people who aren't from the area who have to drive a circle. Everyone gets impatient and there's a lot of honking.

Being Compared To The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’

I can't lie, I'm a huge Jersey Shore fan and Snooki is one of my favorite people, but don't compare us to them! Half of them are from NY anyway!

People Cutting You Off And Then Breaking On The Highway

This is a big no-no in Jersey. One thing you need to know is that every driver is constantly in a rush. So, if you plan on going under 75 on the highway, stick to the right line.

Merging

Merging in New Jersey is just god-awful. Again, everyone is constantly in a rush when driving, so it's impossible to merge into one lane. It's like putting a bunch of toddlers in line at an ice cream shop. Everyone will get a turn, but nobody can stand to wait.

Eating Pizza or Bagels in Another State

It's just a no from me. You can't find any other pizza or bagel places in another state that will top ours. NY for sure will give us a run for our money, but we're partial to the garden state.

